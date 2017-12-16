Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Takes $1.57 Million Position in Dow Chemical Company (The) (DWDP)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Dow Chemical Company (The) (NYSE:DWDP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 22,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,000. Dow Chemical comprises approximately 0.9% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DWDP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dow Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,920,750,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dow Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth about $884,806,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dow Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth about $839,246,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dow Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth about $726,508,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dow Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth about $481,355,000. 68.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dow Chemical Company (DWDP) opened at $70.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $164,548.09, a PE ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.15. Dow Chemical Company has a 52 week low of $64.01 and a 52 week high of $73.85.

Dow Chemical (NYSE:DWDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $18.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.24 billion. Dow Chemical had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Dow Chemical Company will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Dow Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 73.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DWDP shares. Jefferies Group raised their target price on Dow Chemical to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Nomura started coverage on Dow Chemical in a report on Sunday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. UBS started coverage on Dow Chemical in a report on Friday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Instinet restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Dow Chemical in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Dow Chemical in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.21.

In other news, COO James C. Jr. Collins sold 15,000 shares of Dow Chemical stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.11, for a total value of $1,066,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew N. Liveris sold 49,449 shares of Dow Chemical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $3,542,031.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 486,287 shares of company stock valued at $34,825,282 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Dow Chemical Profile

DowDuPont Inc is a holding company formed through the merger of equals between The Dow Chemical Company and E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (DuPont). The Company’s business divisions include Agriculture division, Material Science division, and a Specialty Products division. The Agriculture Division offers a complete portfolio of products and technologies, traits and crop protection.

