Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.56.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB ) traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.50. 13,109,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,924,734. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $49.53 and a 12-month high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $89,861.44, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.85.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in U.S. Bancorp (USB)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/16/pineno-levin-ford-asset-management-inc-takes-position-in-u-s-bancorp-usb.html.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp is a multi-state financial services holding company. The Company provides a full range of financial services, including lending and depository services, cash management, capital markets, and trust and investment management services. It also engages in credit card services, merchant and automated teller machine (ATM) processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.