Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (URI)

Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 68.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,545 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of URI. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 40.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 140.9% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 4.6% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,033,000 after buying an additional 17,920 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,392,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on URI. Zacks Investment Research cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.04.

United Rentals, Inc. ( URI ) opened at $164.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14,160.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.67. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.62 and a fifty-two week high of $165.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The construction company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 9.64%. United Rentals’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 18th that allows the company to buyback $373.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other United Rentals news, insider Michael Kneeland sold 25,421 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.76, for a total transaction of $4,137,521.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,922,749.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Singleton B. Mcallister sold 2,200 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total value of $360,074.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,760 shares of company stock valued at $13,873,111. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc is a holding company. The Company is an equipment rental company, which operates throughout the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: general rentals, and trench, power and pump. The general rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial, industrial and homeowner equipment and related services and activities.

