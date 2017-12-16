Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a report on Friday, November 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phibro Animal Health presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.25.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) opened at $33.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,336.08, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Phibro Animal Health has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $40.25.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.89 million. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 42.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 18.8% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 79,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after buying an additional 12,647 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 9.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. grew its position in Phibro Animal Health by 7.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 127,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (Phibro) is a global diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company. The Company operates in three segments, which include Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition and Performance Products. The Company offers various products, which include Animal health products, such as antibacterials, anticoccidials, vaccines, nutritional specialty products and mineral nutrition products.

