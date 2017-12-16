Pharmacyclics (PCYC) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about Pharmacyclics (NASDAQ:PCYC) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Pharmacyclics earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 44.7597237975923 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Pharmacyclics Company Profile

Pharmacyclics, Inc is an integrated biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune-mediated diseases. The Company’s commercial product is IMBRUVICA (ibrutinib), which is an oral, single-agent therapy indicated for the treatment of blood cancer.

