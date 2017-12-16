Petrofac (PFC) Given New GBX 440 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Petrofac (LON:PFC) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 435 ($5.85) to GBX 440 ($5.92) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 530 ($7.13) target price on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 600 ($8.08) target price on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.42) target price on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.73) target price on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Petrofac from GBX 559 ($7.52) to GBX 566 ($7.62) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 597.88 ($8.05).

Petrofac (LON PFC) traded up GBX 3.30 ($0.04) on Thursday, hitting GBX 454.40 ($6.12). 2,162,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,960,000. Petrofac has a 52-week low of GBX 4.24 ($0.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 955 ($12.85).

Petrofac Limited is a service provider to the oil and gas production and processing industry. The Company designs and builds oil and gas facilities; operates, maintains and manages facilities and trains personnel; enhances production, and develops and co-invests in upstream and infrastructure projects.

