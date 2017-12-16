Perpetual Ltd Boosts Stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL)

Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 604,009 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for approximately 2.4% of Perpetual Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $30,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Acrospire Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 947.4% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Oracle by 4.3% in the second quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 88.8% in the first quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Heritage Trust Co purchased a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors own 57.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) traded down $1.89 on Friday, hitting $48.30. 75,172,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,205,022. The company has a market capitalization of $209,467.25, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $38.30 and a 12 month high of $53.14.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $9.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.62%.

In other Oracle news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total value of $183,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,043.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 23,297 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $1,141,553.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,426. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 302,026 shares of company stock valued at $14,633,187. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Vetr downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.58 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.02.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation (Oracle) provides products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology (IT) environments, including application, platform and infrastructure. The Company’s businesses include cloud and on-premise software, hardware and services. Its cloud and on-premise software business consists of three segments, including cloud software and on-premise software, which includes Software as a Service (SaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) offerings, cloud infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and software license updates and product support.

