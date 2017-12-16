People Co. to Post FY2018 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (PEO)

People Co. (CVE:PEO) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2018 EPS estimates for People in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. National Bank Financial analyst T. Johnson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for People’s FY2019 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PEO. Laurentian upped their target price on shares of People from C$7.80 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of People from C$7.80 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, November 23rd.

People ( CVE:PEO ) traded down C$0.12 on Thursday, hitting C$7.40. 1,091,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,098. People has a fifty-two week low of C$4.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.93.

People Company Profile

People Corporation provides group benefits, group retirement, and human resource services in Canada. The company offers consulting advice primarily comprising plan review and plan design, plan recommendations and alternative funding methods, plan set up, employee communications, wellness programs, and plan marketing services.

