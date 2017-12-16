Penumbra (PEN) Cut to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning. BMO Capital Markets currently has $110.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $117.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

PEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Penumbra from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Penumbra from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Penumbra from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Shares of Penumbra (PEN) opened at $98.70 on Tuesday. Penumbra has a one year low of $62.43 and a one year high of $116.35.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Penumbra had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 24,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $2,586,908.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,231,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,312,500.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Arani Bose sold 47,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.15, for a total value of $4,956,350.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 700,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,690,697.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 301,079 shares of company stock worth $31,150,834 over the last three months. 13.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its holdings in Penumbra by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 59,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after buying an additional 9,579 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Penumbra by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 250,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,620,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Penumbra by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Penumbra by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,883,000 after buying an additional 10,232 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/16/penumbra-pen-cut-to-market-perform-at-bmo-capital-markets.html.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc is a healthcare company focused on interventional therapies. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets medical devices. It has a portfolio of products that addresses medical conditions and clinical needs across two markets, neuro and peripheral vascular. The conditions that its products address include ischemic stroke, hemorrhagic stroke and various peripheral vascular conditions that can be treated through thrombectomy and embolization procedures.

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.