Peak Resorts (SKIS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peak Resorts (NASDAQ:SKIS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday. They currently have $5.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Peak Resorts, Inc. is an owner and operator of ski resorts in the U.S. The resorts under the company’s umbrella offer a breadth of activities, services and amenities, including skiing, snowboarding, terrain parks, tubing, dining, lodging, equipment rentals and sales, ski and snowboard instruction and mountain biking and other summer activities. Its ski properties are located throughout the Midwest, Northeast and Southeast United States. Peak Resorts, Inc. is headquartered in Wildwood, Missouri. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SKIS. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Peak Resorts in a research note on Friday, December 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Peak Resorts in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Peak Resorts from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. ValuEngine raised Peak Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, FBR & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Peak Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Peak Resorts has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.22.

Peak Resorts ( NASDAQ:SKIS ) traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,632. Peak Resorts has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Peak Resorts (NASDAQ:SKIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.02). Peak Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $8.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Peak Resorts will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summer Road LLC lifted its position in shares of Peak Resorts by 38.4% in the third quarter. Summer Road LLC now owns 1,926,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,380,000 after buying an additional 534,092 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Peak Resorts by 51.1% in the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,251,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after buying an additional 423,609 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peak Resorts by 63.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 419,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 162,100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Peak Resorts by 5.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 196,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 9,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Peak Resorts by 56.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 46,801 shares in the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peak Resorts

Peak Resorts, Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns or leases, and operates day ski and overnight drive ski resorts. The Company’s ski resort operations consist of snow skiing, snowboarding and snow sports areas in Wildwood and Weston, Missouri; Bellefontaine and Cleveland, Ohio; Paoli, Indiana; Blakeslee and Lake Harmony, Pennsylvania; Bartlett, Bennington and Pinkham Notch, New Hampshire; West Dover, Vermont, and Hunter, New York, and an 18 hole golf course in West Dover, Vermont.

