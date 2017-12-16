PDC Energy (PDCE) PT Lowered to $81.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $83.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy producer’s stock.

PDCE has been the topic of several other reports. Williams Capital lowered their target price on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. PDC Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.62.

Shares of PDC Energy (NASDAQ PDCE) traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.35. The stock had a trading volume of 956,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,608. The firm has a market cap of $2,922.78, a PE ratio of 113.77 and a beta of 0.80. PDC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $36.74 and a fifty-two week high of $80.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In other PDC Energy news, COO Scott J. Reasoner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total value of $49,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in PDC Energy by 9.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,395 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its position in PDC Energy by 67.0% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc is an independent exploration and production company. The Company produces, develops, acquires and explores for crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) with operations in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Utica Shale in southeastern Ohio. The Company operates through two segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, and Gas Marketing.

