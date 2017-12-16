Paypal (PYPL) Upgraded at Nomura

Nomura upgraded shares of Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning. Nomura currently has $82.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $79.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Vetr cut shares of Paypal from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $80.71 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. KeyCorp restated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $88.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Paypal in a report on Friday, December 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.53.

Shares of Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.65. 11,958,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,401,730. Paypal has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $79.39. The company has a market capitalization of $89,253.84, a PE ratio of 53.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.03.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Paypal had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Paypal will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rodney C. Adkins acquired 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.04 per share, with a total value of $499,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,431.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Paypal by 0.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,850,531 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $99,318,000 after buying an additional 17,139 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP raised its position in shares of Paypal by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 14,051,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $754,131,000 after purchasing an additional 889,976 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Paypal by 2,671.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 136,265 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Paypal in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,648,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of Paypal by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 188,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc is a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants. The Company’s combined payment solutions, including its PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom and Paydiant products, compose its Payments Platform.

