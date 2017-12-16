Pat Cotroneo Sells 2,851 Shares of FibroGen Inc (FGEN) Stock

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) VP Pat Cotroneo sold 2,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $131,146.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 183,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,457,192. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

FibroGen Inc (FGEN) traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,858,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 10.83 and a current ratio of 10.83. FibroGen Inc has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $60.15.

FGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on FibroGen in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. FibroGen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in FibroGen in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in FibroGen by 15.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in FibroGen by 6.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in FibroGen in the second quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in FibroGen by 112.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. 57.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc is a science-based biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing a pipeline of first- in-class therapeutics. The Company is focused on fibrosis and hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology and clinical development to advance innovative medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

