Paramount Resources (POU) Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Paramount Resources, Ltd. (TSE:POU) traded down 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$17.77 and last traded at C$17.82. 290,687 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 365,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.11.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$23.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$32.50 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$27.75.

In other news, insider Clayton H. Riddell purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$24.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,445,000.00. Also, insider Clayton H. Riddell purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$16.59 per share, with a total value of C$165,900.00. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 263,100 shares of company stock valued at $6,170,130 and have sold 14,308 shares valued at $301,530.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd. is an energy company. The Company explores and develops unconventional and conventional petroleum and natural gas prospects, including long-term unconventional exploration and pre-development projects, and holds a portfolio of investments in other entities. The Company’s segments include Principal Properties, Strategic Investments and Corporate.

