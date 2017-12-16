Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 200,394 Shares of Roche Holding Ltd. (RHHBY)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Roche Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,806,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,394 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.06% of Roche worth $121,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RHHBY. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Roche by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 98,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 32,335 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roche during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in Roche by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Roche by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 58,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roche Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.90. 1,418,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,220,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.29. Roche Holding Ltd. has a twelve month low of $27.98 and a twelve month high of $36.82.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Roche from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Roche in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG (Roche) is a research-based healthcare company. The Company’s operating businesses are organized into two divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceuticals Division consists of two business segments: Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chugai. The Diagnostics Division consists of four business areas: Diabetes Care, Molecular Diagnostics, Professional Diagnostics and Tissue Diagnostics.

