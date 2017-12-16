Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Sells 5,045 Shares of General Electric Company (GE)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,045 shares during the period. General Electric comprises about 2.7% of Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of General Electric worth $5,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kimelman & Baird LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC now owns 910,162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 698,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Ashburton Jersey Ltd boosted its holdings in General Electric by 11.6% in the second quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd now owns 456,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,339,000 after purchasing an additional 47,365 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 20.5% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 158,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 27,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.
Shares of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) opened at $17.82 on Friday. General Electric Company has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $32.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $152,975.58, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.
In other news, Director Francisco Dsouza bought 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.94 per share, for a total transaction of $986,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.24 per share, for a total transaction of $100,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,320. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 120,500 shares of company stock worth $2,183,220. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.
GE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, September 11th. Vetr lowered General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.63 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on General Electric from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.39.
