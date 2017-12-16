Palatin Technologies, Inc. (PTN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,038,244 shares, a growth of 53.4% from the November 15th total of 3,283,577 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,833,586 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Palatin Technologies stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) by 500.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,236 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.08% of Palatin Technologies worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palatin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Palatin Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Palatin Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th.

Shares of Palatin Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:PTN ) opened at $0.85 on Friday. Palatin Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $1.05.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $26.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing targeted, receptor-specific peptide therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with significant unmet medical need and commercial potential. Its programs are based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin and natriuretic peptide receptor systems.

