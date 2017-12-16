OxFORD Asset Management LLP Buys New Position in Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)

OxFORD Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 67,514 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,000. OxFORD Asset Management LLP owned 0.06% of Dick’s Sporting Goods at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 28,751 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in Dick’s Sporting Goods by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 120,197 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,116 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Dick’s Sporting Goods by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,717,065 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $46,379,000 after acquiring an additional 636,186 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Dick’s Sporting Goods by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 438,022 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $11,831,000 after acquiring an additional 113,412 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Dick’s Sporting Goods by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 662,126 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $17,884,000 after acquiring an additional 87,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) opened at $28.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,136.17, a PE ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.57. Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc has a twelve month low of $23.88 and a twelve month high of $59.63.

Dick’s Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Dick’s Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Dick’s Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

DKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Forward View upgraded Dick’s Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dick’s Sporting Goods from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $27.00 price objective on Dick’s Sporting Goods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.92.

Dick’s Sporting Goods Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc is an omni-channel sporting goods retailer offering an assortment of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories in its specialty retail stores primarily in the eastern United States. The Company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream and other specialty concept stores, and Dick’s Team Sports HQ, an all-in-one youth sports digital platform offering free league management services, mobile applications for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and FanWear and access to donations and sponsorships.

