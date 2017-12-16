OxFORD Asset Management LLP Acquires 22,387 Shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (RSX)

OxFORD Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,387 shares during the quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.09% of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RSX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $271,000. HPM Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $288,000.

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.93. 2,120,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a one year low of $18.11 and a one year high of $22.66.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

