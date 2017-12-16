Oxbridge Re (OXBR) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media stories about Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Oxbridge Re earned a coverage optimism score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the insurance provider an impact score of 45.7119395140473 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) opened at $2.25 on Friday. Oxbridge Re has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $6.90.

Oxbridge Re announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Oxbridge Re from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

