O'Reilly Automotive’s (ORLY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) in a report published on Friday. They currently have a $250.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $195.00.

ORLY has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer set a $220.00 price target on O'Reilly Automotive and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on O'Reilly Automotive and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS restated a buy rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on O'Reilly Automotive from $276.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $246.10.

O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY) traded down $1.25 on Friday, reaching $240.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,820,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,518. The company has a market cap of $20,529.94, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.84. O'Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $169.43 and a twelve month high of $286.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 93.18% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that O'Reilly Automotive will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, September 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Randy Johnson sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $244,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,925. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.84, for a total value of $2,021,640.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,448.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,945 shares of company stock valued at $33,756,392 in the last three months. 3.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,213,274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,359,092,000 after purchasing an additional 520,626 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,102,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,334,868,000 after purchasing an additional 66,172 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,123,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $683,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,237 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,672,521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $575,581,000 after purchasing an additional 607,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,583,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,331,000 after purchasing an additional 809,647 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc is a specialty retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment and accessories in the United States. The Company sells its products to both do-it-yourself (DIY) and professional service provider customers. The Company’s product line includes new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature control, chassis parts, driveline parts and engine parts; maintenance items, such as oil, antifreeze, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting, engine additives and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers and truck accessories.

