Oppenheimer Weighs in on The RMR Group Inc.’s Q4 2018 Earnings (RMR)

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for The RMR Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.46. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The RMR Group’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

RMR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of The RMR Group in a report on Monday, October 2nd. B. Riley set a $55.00 price target on shares of The RMR Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The RMR Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

Shares of The RMR Group ( RMR ) traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.15. 105,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,372. The RMR Group has a 1 year low of $38.55 and a 1 year high of $61.25. The company has a market cap of $889.07, a P/E ratio of 33.47 and a beta of -0.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 572,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,330,000 after purchasing an additional 45,603 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in The RMR Group in the second quarter worth about $1,774,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 114.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 62,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 33,115 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 62.9% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 84,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 32,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 26.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 142,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,051,000 after purchasing an additional 29,980 shares during the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.02%.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc is a holding company. The Company’s business is primarily conducted by its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC (RMR LLC). The Company’s segments include RMR LLC and All Other Operations. RMR LLC manages a portfolio of publicly owned real estate and real estate related businesses. RMR LLC manages Government Properties Income Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns properties that are leased to government tenants; Hospitality Properties Trust, an REIT that primarily owns hotels and travel centers; Select Income REIT, an REIT that primarily owns properties leased to single tenants across the United States and leased lands in Hawaii, and Senior Housing Properties Trust, an REIT that primarily owns senior living communities and medical office buildings.

