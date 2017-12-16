Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $856,000 Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (GWRE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,007 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 2,270.8% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000.

In related news, CFO Richard Hart sold 375 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total value of $29,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marcus Ryu sold 25,000 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $1,964,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,758,703.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,702 shares of company stock valued at $8,761,869 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. ( NYSE GWRE ) opened at $74.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5,528.56, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.40, a PEG ratio of 83.25 and a beta of 1.18. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $49.18 and a one year high of $83.52.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $108.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.61 million. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. equities analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup set a $85.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.11.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc is a provider of software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers. The Company’s software serves as a technology platform for P&C insurance carriers. The Company’s InsurancePlatform consists of three elements: core transaction processing, data management and analytics, and digital engagement.

