OneMain (OMF) Shares Gap Down to $26.36

OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.38, but opened at $26.36. OneMain shares last traded at $25.25, with a volume of 5008706 shares traded.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on OMF. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday. Stephens upgraded shares of OneMain from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.85.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3,417.57, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.72.
In related news, Director Wesley R. Edens sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $26,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wesley R. Edens sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $260,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 57.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in OneMain in the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in OneMain by 103.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in OneMain in the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in OneMain by 12.0% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in OneMain in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.
OneMain Company Profile
OneMain Holdings, Inc is a financial services holding company. The Company is a consumer finance company, which is engaged in providing personal loan products; credit and non-credit insurance, and service loans owned by it and service or subservice loans owned by third-parties. The Company’s segments include Consumer and Insurance; Acquisitions and Servicing; Real Estate, and Other.
