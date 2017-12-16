OneMain (OMF) Shares Gap Down to $26.36

OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.38, but opened at $26.36. OneMain shares last traded at $25.25, with a volume of 5008706 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OMF. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday. Stephens upgraded shares of OneMain from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.85.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3,417.57, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.72.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.14). OneMain had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. OneMain’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Wesley R. Edens sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $26,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wesley R. Edens sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $260,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 57.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in OneMain in the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in OneMain by 103.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in OneMain in the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in OneMain by 12.0% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in OneMain in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a financial services holding company. The Company is a consumer finance company, which is engaged in providing personal loan products; credit and non-credit insurance, and service loans owned by it and service or subservice loans owned by third-parties. The Company’s segments include Consumer and Insurance; Acquisitions and Servicing; Real Estate, and Other.

