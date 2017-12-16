One Horizon Group Inc (OHGI) Major Shareholder Zhanming Wu Acquires 2,000,000 Shares

One Horizon Group Inc (NASDAQ:OHGI) major shareholder Zhanming Wu purchased 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.13 per share, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

One Horizon Group Inc (OHGI) traded down $1.21 on Friday, reaching $1.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,412,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,281. One Horizon Group Inc has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $3.38.

One Horizon Group Company Profile

One Horizon Group, Inc is engaged in the development and licensing of software for mobile voice over Internet protocol (VoIP). The Company’s operations include the licensing of software to telecommunications operators and the development of software application platforms that optimize mobile voice, instant messaging and advertising communications over the Internet.

