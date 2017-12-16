Olympia Financial Group Inc (OLY) Director Brian Ross Newman Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Olympia Financial Group Inc (TSE:OLY) Director Brian Ross Newman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$30.75 per share, with a total value of C$30,750.00.
Olympia Financial Group Inc (OLY) traded up C$0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$31.85. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161. Olympia Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of C$23.00 and a 12 month high of C$35.00.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. Olympia Financial Group’s payout ratio is 105.42%.
