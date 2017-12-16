Oil States International’s (OIS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) in a research report released on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on OIS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oil States International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Oil States International in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. J P Morgan Chase & Co decreased their price target on shares of Oil States International from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Cowen set a $24.00 price target on shares of Oil States International and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 price target on shares of Oil States International and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.18.

Shares of Oil States International (NYSE OIS) opened at $25.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 4.09. Oil States International has a one year low of $20.23 and a one year high of $41.25.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.94 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Oil States International will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oil States International by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Oil States International by 193.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Oil States International by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Oil States International by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oil States International by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty products and services to oil and natural gas related companies throughout the world. The Company operates as a technology-focused energy services company. The Company operates through two segments: Offshore Products and Well Site Services.

