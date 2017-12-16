Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL) Insider Acquires $90,090.00 in Stock

Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) insider Antony C. Mattessich acquired 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $90,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,090. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ OCUL) traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $4.84. 610,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.78. Ocular Therapeutix Inc has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $11.79.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 3,241.19% and a negative return on equity of 126.31%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix Inc will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 0.7% in the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 111,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 10.8% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 12,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 4.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 5.9% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 6.2% during the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 42,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its proprietary hydrogel platform technology. Its lead product candidate, DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) for intracanalicular use, has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of ocular pain and inflammation following ophthalmic surgery.

