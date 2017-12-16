Octopus AIM VCT plc (OOA) to Issue GBX 2.50 Dividend

Octopus AIM VCT plc (LON:OOA) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Octopus AIM VCT (LON:OOA) traded down GBX 0.07 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 1.11 ($0.01). Octopus AIM VCT has a 52 week low of GBX 101.75 ($1.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 118.25 ($1.59).

Octopus AIM VCT plc is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust. The Company aims to provide shareholders with tax-free dividends and long-term capital growth by investing in a diverse portfolio of predominately alternative investment market (AIM)-quoted companies. The Company’s investment portfolio includes a range of sectors, such as construction and building, general retailers, telecommunication services, chemicals, software, media, general financial, healthcare equipment, food producers, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, leisure and hotels, industrial, oil equipment, electronic and electric, food producers and processors, oil services, technology hardware, engineering and machinery, oil equipment and support services, among others.

