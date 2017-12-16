Oasis Petroleum (OAS) PT Set at $15.00 by Piper Jaffray Companies

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) has been given a $15.00 price objective by Piper Jaffray Companies in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 91.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OAS. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho set a $11.00 price objective on Oasis Petroleum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oasis Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.55.

Shares of Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) opened at $7.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Oasis Petroleum has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $16.73.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy producer reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $304.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.72 million. Oasis Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 5.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oasis Petroleum news, VP Nickolas J. Lorentzatos sold 10,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $96,338.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 182,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,218.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bellwether Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bellwether Investment Group LLC now owns 20,566 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 16.1% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 462,423 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 64,023 shares in the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 50.2% during the second quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 6,239,600 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $50,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,400 shares in the last quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 11.5% during the third quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,756,633 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $43,380,000 after purchasing an additional 490,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piermont Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $1,728,000. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc is an independent exploration and production company. The Company is focused on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin. Its segments include Exploration and Production, Well Services, and Midstream Services.

