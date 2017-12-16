Oasis Petroleum (OAS) PT Set at $14.00 by Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial set a $14.00 target price on Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the energy producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Williams Capital set a $13.00 price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho set a $11.00 price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oasis Petroleum has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.55.

Shares of Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.84. 18,367,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,758,594. Oasis Petroleum has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy producer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $304.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.72 million. Oasis Petroleum had a negative net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. Oasis Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Oasis Petroleum news, VP Nickolas J. Lorentzatos sold 10,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $96,338.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 182,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,218.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,165 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 7,720 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,688 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oasis Petroleum Inc is an independent exploration and production company. The Company is focused on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin. Its segments include Exploration and Production, Well Services, and Midstream Services.

