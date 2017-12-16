Oasis Petroleum (OAS) Lowered to “Hold” at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. SunTrust Banks currently has $11.00 target price on the energy producer’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s Q4 2017 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2017 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on OAS. BidaskClub cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $14.00 target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Jefferies Group set a $13.00 target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Sunday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Saturday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.55.

Shares of Oasis Petroleum (OAS) opened at $7.84 on Tuesday. Oasis Petroleum has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy producer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $304.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.72 million. Oasis Petroleum had a negative net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oasis Petroleum news, VP Nickolas J. Lorentzatos sold 10,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $96,338.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 182,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,218.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OAS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,755,177 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $46,330,000 after buying an additional 2,732,234 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,572,000. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,487,000. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 6,239,600 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $50,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,895,275 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $79,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc is an independent exploration and production company. The Company is focused on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin. Its segments include Exploration and Production, Well Services, and Midstream Services.

