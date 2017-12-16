NVR (NVR) Board of Directors Authorizes Stock Buyback Program

NVR (NYSE:NVR) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program, which authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares on Tuesday, December 12th, EventVestor reports. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NVR in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. UBS assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3,450.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,111.75.

Shares of NVR (NVR) opened at $3,398.63 on Friday. NVR has a 1 year low of $1,611.84 and a 1 year high of $3,509.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $12,710.00, a PE ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.75.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $38.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $35.77 by $2.25. NVR had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 38.23%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $28.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that NVR will post 147.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Donahue sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,266.87, for a total value of $1,064,999.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,238.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William A. Moran sold 4,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,261.99, for a total transaction of $16,143,588.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,085 shares in the company, valued at $85,089,009.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc is engaged in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. The Company’s segments are Homebuilding Mid Atlantic, Homebuilding North East, Homebuilding Mid East, Homebuilding South East and Mortgage Banking. Its Homebuilding Mid Atlantic segment operates in various geographic regions, which include Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware and Washington, District of Columbia (DC).

