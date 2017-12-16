Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (JCO) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund earned a news sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 47.8150711472081 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) remained flat at $$37.45 during trading on Friday. Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $44.61.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%.

