Numis Securities Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Serco Group (SRP)

Serco Group (LON:SRP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Numis Securities in a report issued on Thursday. They presently have a GBX 110 ($1.48) price target on the stock. Numis Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 17.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SRP. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 142 ($1.91) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.62) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 123 ($1.66) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on Serco Group from GBX 130 ($1.75) to GBX 105 ($1.41) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 130.09 ($1.75).

Serco Group (LON:SRP) opened at GBX 93.95 ($1.26) on Thursday. Serco Group has a 52-week low of GBX 90.40 ($1.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 151.10 ($2.03).

