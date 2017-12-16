Numis Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Norcros (LON:NXR) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a GBX 300 ($4.04) target price on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Norcros from GBX 315 ($4.24) to GBX 335 ($4.51) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

Get Norcros alerts:

Shares of Norcros (NXR) opened at GBX 180 ($2.42) on Tuesday. Norcros has a 52 week low of GBX 147 ($1.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 189.50 ($2.55).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.46%.

In other Norcros news, insider Nick Kelsall sold 19,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.37), for a total transaction of £34,059.52 ($45,840.54).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/16/numis-securities-reiterates-buy-rating-for-norcros-nxr.html.

About Norcros

Norcros Plc is a holding company for the Norcros Group. The Company’s principal activities include development, manufacture and marketing of home consumer products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The Company’s segments include UK and South Africa. The Company has six United Kingdom businesses, including Triton Showers, Vado, Croydex, Abode, Johnson Tiles and Norcros Adhesives, and three businesses in South Africa, including Johnson Tiles South Africa, TAL and Tile Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for Norcros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norcros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.