Numis Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Domino's Pizza Group (DOM)

Domino's Pizza Group (LON:DOM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Numis Securities in a research note issued on Thursday. They currently have a GBX 397 ($5.34) price target on the stock. Numis Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 20.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DOM. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.36) price objective on shares of Domino's Pizza Group in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.17) price objective on shares of Domino's Pizza Group in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.57) price objective on shares of Domino's Pizza Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.38) price objective on shares of Domino's Pizza Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 331.27 ($4.46).

Domino's Pizza Group (LON DOM) traded down GBX 8.70 ($0.12) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 330 ($4.44). 3,938,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,000. Domino's Pizza Group has a twelve month low of GBX 255.80 ($3.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 394.70 ($5.31).

In other Domino's Pizza Group news, insider Simon Wallis sold 12,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 321 ($4.32), for a total transaction of £39,935.61 ($53,749.14). Also, insider Rachel Osborne sold 17,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 339 ($4.56), for a total value of £59,870.79 ($80,579.80).

About Domino's Pizza Group

Domino’s Pizza Group plc is a United Kingdom-based pizza delivery company. The Company holds the franchise rights for the Domino’s brand in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg. The Company’s segments are the UK, Ireland, Switzerland and international investments.

