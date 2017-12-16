NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG) Stake Decreased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 634,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 268,039 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.20% of NRG Energy worth $16,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 78,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 21,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 12,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 153,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on NRG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman acquired 2,541 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $72,113.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,620. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG) opened at $27.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8,764.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.28. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $29.78.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 13.48%. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc (NRG) is an integrated power company. The Company is engaged in producing, selling and delivering electricity and related products and services in various markets in the United States. The Company’s segments include Generation, Retail, Renewables, NRG Yield, Inc (NRG Yield) and Corporate activities.

