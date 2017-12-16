Norman R. Hames Sells 10,000 Shares of RadNet Inc. (RDNT) Stock

RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 380,087 shares in the company, valued at $3,751,458.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ RDNT) remained flat at $$9.70 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 438,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.95, a PE ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88. RadNet Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $11.90.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical research company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $227.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.84 million. RadNet had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that RadNet Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on RDNT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Jefferies Group upgraded shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RadNet in the third quarter worth approximately $946,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of RadNet in the third quarter worth approximately $195,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RadNet by 241.4% in the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 70,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 50,115 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. increased its position in shares of RadNet by 83.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 186,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 84,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RadNet in the third quarter worth approximately $1,142,000. 53.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc is a provider of freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated directly or indirectly through joint ventures, 305 centers located in California, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Rhode Island.

