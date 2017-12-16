Nordson Co. (NDSN) Forecasted to Post Q2 2018 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nordson in a research note issued on Wednesday. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.50 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nordson’s Q3 2018 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Nordson had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 30.54%. The company had revenue of $574.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NDSN. Gabelli cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Nordson in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.40.

Nordson (NDSN) traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.80. 582,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,818. The stock has a market cap of $8,302.88, a PE ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.40. Nordson has a 1-year low of $107.16 and a 1-year high of $150.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.62%.

In other Nordson news, VP James E. Devries sold 5,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total value of $590,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,937 shares in the company, valued at $4,948,985.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the second quarter worth about $104,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 2.3% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 1,168.2% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures and markets differentiated products and systems used to dispense, apply and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids, to test and inspect for quality, and to treat and cure surfaces. The Company’s segments include Adhesive Dispensing Systems, Advanced Technology Systems and Industrial Coating Systems.

