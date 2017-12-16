Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (AKR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 36.1% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 453,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,619,000 after buying an additional 120,472 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 7.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 129,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 86.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 20,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 14.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 13.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 668,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,585,000 after buying an additional 80,206 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) opened at $27.84 on Friday. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $26.70 and a fifty-two week high of $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $2,315.30, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.61.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $51.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. This is a boost from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a report on Monday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Acadia Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company is focused on the ownership, acquisition, development and management of retail properties located in the United States. It operates through three segments: Core Portfolio, Funds and Structured Financing. Core Portfolio and Fund properties primarily consist of street and urban retail, and dense suburban shopping centers.

