Noble Roman's (NROM) & Cosi (COSIQ) Head to Head Survey

Noble Roman's (OTCMKTS: NROM) and Cosi (OTCMKTS:COSIQ) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Noble Roman's and Cosi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noble Roman's -7.14% -2.10% -1.49% Cosi -13.67% -96.97% -38.82%

This table compares Noble Roman's and Cosi’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noble Roman's $7.84 million 1.51 -$870,000.00 ($0.03) -18.99 Cosi N/A N/A N/A ($0.30) -0.01

Cosi has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Noble Roman's. Noble Roman's is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cosi, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Noble Roman's shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.6% of Cosi shares are held by institutional investors. 29.7% of Noble Roman's shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Cosi shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Noble Roman's has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cosi has a beta of -1.23, indicating that its stock price is 223% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Noble Roman's and Cosi, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Noble Roman's 0 0 0 0 N/A Cosi 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Noble Roman's beats Cosi on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Noble Roman's

Noble Roman’s, Inc., with its two subsidiaries, Pizzaco, Inc. and N.R. Realty, Inc., sells and services franchises and licenses for non-traditional foodservice operations and take-n-bake locations under the names Noble Roman’s Pizza, Noble Roman’s Take-N-Bake and Tuscano’s Italian Style Subs. It offers pizza and sub sandwiches, along with other related menu items. The Company, through Noble Roman’s Pizza, offers fresh packed, uncondensed and never cooked sauce made with spices, parmesan cheese and vine-ripened tomatoes. It also offers real cheese blended from mozzarella and Muenster. Its product line includes breadsticks and cheesy stix with dip, pasta, baked sandwiches, salads, wings and a line of breakfast products. It has developed a take-n-bake version of its pizza as an addition to its menu offerings. It offers the take-n-bake program in grocery stores. Its Tuscano’s Italian Style Subs focuses on sub sandwich menu items. It operates over 2,210 franchised or licensed outlets.

About Cosi

Cosi, Inc. is an international fast casual restaurant company. The Company offers its flatbread. Its menu features made-to-order sandwiches, hand-tossed salads, bowls, breakfast wraps, melts, soups, signature Squagels, artisan flatbread pizzas, S’mores, snacks and desserts. It also offers handcrafted beverages and a variety of coffee-based and specialty beverages. Its sandwiches include tbm, turkey and brie, tuna, turkey avocado and chicken parmesan melt. Its cosi salads are made with fresh ingredients and its own signature dressings. Its soups include tomato basil, turkey chili, smart fit chicken noodle, and mediterranean lentil. Its handcrafted beverages include iced tea, raspberry iced tea, country club iced tea, mojito lemonade, raspberry mojito lemonade. It also offers catering services to its customers. The Company operates in 43 Company-owned and 30 franchise restaurants in fourteen states in the United States, the District of Columbia, Costa Rica and the United Arab Emirates.

