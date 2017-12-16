NiSource Inc. (NI) Holdings Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NI. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in NiSource by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,831,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,042 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,874,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in NiSource by 349.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,981,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,050 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in NiSource by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,707,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,190 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NI. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.50 target price on shares of NiSource in a research report on Friday, October 20th. J P Morgan Chase & Co increased their target price on NiSource from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NiSource from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on NiSource from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.65.

NiSource Inc. ( NYSE NI ) traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.51. The stock had a trading volume of 6,003,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,463. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $8,918.30, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.36. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $27.76.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. NiSource had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. equities analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc is an energy holding company. The Company is engaged in the distribution of natural gas. The Company operates through two business segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Company’s Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, Maryland, Indiana and Massachusetts.

