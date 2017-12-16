Nike (NKE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Nike (NYSE:NKE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Thursday. They presently have a $57.00 target price on the footwear maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $52.00. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential downside of 12.02% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Nike’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NKE. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on Nike from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Nike in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Nike currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

Get Nike alerts:

Nike (NYSE:NKE) traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.79. The stock had a trading volume of 15,659,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,905,749. Nike has a 1-year low of $50.35 and a 1-year high of $65.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $105,281.79, a PE ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.64.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Nike had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Nike will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $7,429,050.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,637,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,124,612.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Nike by 0.5% in the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 4,167 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its holdings in Nike by 3.6% in the first quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 150,712 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Robecosam AG raised its holdings in Nike by 24.6% in the first quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 72,760 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 14,379 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Nike by 48.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 353,604 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $19,706,000 after purchasing an additional 115,115 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Nike by 43.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,209,161 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $123,117,000 after purchasing an additional 670,079 shares during the period. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Nike (NKE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/16/nike-nke-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-wedbush.html.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing and selling of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories and services. The Company’s operating segments include North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Greater China, Japan and Emerging Markets. Its portfolio brands include the NIKE Brand, Jordan Brand, Hurley and Converse.

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.