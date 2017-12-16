Nielsen (NLSN) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday. They currently have a $38.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $45.00. Barclays’ price target points to a potential upside of 2.10% from the stock’s current price.

NLSN has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nielsen from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Sunday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Nielsen in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Nielsen from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nielsen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Nielsen (NLSN) traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.22. The stock had a trading volume of 11,274,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,113,254. The company has a market cap of $13,035.75, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Nielsen has a 52-week low of $34.22 and a 52-week high of $45.73.

In other news, Director Luca Guerrino De acquired 1,369 shares of Nielsen stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.54 per share, for a total transaction of $50,023.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dwight Barns acquired 13,631 shares of Nielsen stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.86 per share, with a total value of $502,438.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Nielsen during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nielsen during the third quarter worth about $116,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in Nielsen in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Nielsen by 3,670.1% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Nielsen by 2.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen N.V. (Nielsen), formerly Nielsen Holdings N.V., is an information and measurement company. The Company is engaged in providing clients with an understanding of consumers and consumer behavior. The Company delivers media and marketing information, and analytics on a global and local basis. Nielsen operates through two business segments: Buy and Watch.

