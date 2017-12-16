Nexa Resources (NEXA) & Its Rivals Head to Head Contrast

Nexa Resources (NYSE: NEXA) is one of 86 public companies in the “Integrated Mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Nexa Resources to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Nexa Resources and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexa Resources 2.88% 2.16% 1.09% Nexa Resources Competitors -7,769.49% 4.30% 0.73%

28.6% of shares of all “Integrated Mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of shares of all “Integrated Mining” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nexa Resources and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nexa Resources $1.91 billion $93.16 million 29.14 Nexa Resources Competitors $11.16 billion $994.85 million 4.97

Nexa Resources’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Nexa Resources. Nexa Resources is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Nexa Resources and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexa Resources 0 0 5 0 3.00 Nexa Resources Competitors 875 2902 3064 82 2.34

Nexa Resources currently has a consensus target price of $21.52, indicating a potential upside of 27.34%. As a group, “Integrated Mining” companies have a potential upside of 7.89%. Given Nexa Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Nexa Resources is more favorable than its rivals.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA, formerly VM Holding SA, is a Luxembourg-based company engaged in the mineral resources industry. The Company is a metals and mining entity mainly engaged in zinc content production, and whose product portfolio also includes copper, lead, silver and gold. Its mining and smelting presence is located in Brazil, conducted by Votorantim Metais Zinco SA, and in Peru, conducted by Compania Minera Milpo SAA, and Votorantim Metais-Cajamarquilla SA. Its controlling shareholder is Votorantim SA, a Brazilian privately owned industrial conglomerate that holds ownership interests in metal, steel, cement, energy and pulp companies, among others.

