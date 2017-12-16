News (NWS) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of News (NASDAQ:NWS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of News from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

News (NASDAQ NWS) traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.35. 1,440,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,689. The stock has a market cap of $9,340.00, a PE ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. News has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $17.05.

In related news, CFO Kevin Halpin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $76,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 24,855 shares of company stock valued at $385,752 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of News in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in News by 111.7% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in News during the third quarter valued at $144,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in News by 0.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in News during the second quarter valued at $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.51% of the company’s stock.

About News

News Corporation is a diversified media and information services company. The Company operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Cable Network Programming, Digital Real Estate Services, Book Publishing, and Other. The Company’s business consists of range of media, including news and information services, sports programming in Australia, digital real estate services, book publishing, and pay-television (TV) distribution in Australia, that are distributed under the brands, including The Wall Street Journal, Dow Jones, Herald Sun, The Sun, The Times, HarperCollins Publishers, FOX SPORTS Australia and realestate.com.au.

