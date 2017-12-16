New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in AGCO Corporation (AGCO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,520 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.30% of AGCO worth $17,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AGCO during the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in AGCO during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Numeric Investors LLC bought a new stake in AGCO during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in AGCO during the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AGCO by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of AGCO in a research report on Monday, October 9th. J P Morgan Chase & Co cut AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.60.

In other AGCO news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $495,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) opened at $74.39 on Friday. AGCO Corporation has a 52-week low of $57.06 and a 52-week high of $75.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5,741.08, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. AGCO had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that AGCO Corporation will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.05%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/16/new-york-state-common-retirement-fund-trims-holdings-in-agco-corporation-agco.html.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation is a manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. The Company sells a range of agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, self-propelled sprayers, hay tools, forage equipment, seeding and tillage equipment, implements, and grain storage and protein production systems.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.