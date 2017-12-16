New Relic, Inc. (NEWR) Insider James R. Gochee Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) insider James R. Gochee sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $227,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,162,656.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.68. 3,189,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,800. New Relic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.85 and a 12 month high of $60.85.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.98 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 19.43% and a negative return on equity of 29.19%. New Relic’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. equities analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of New Relic by 50.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the second quarter worth $118,000. Botty Investors LLC increased its position in shares of New Relic by 23.5% in the second quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of New Relic by 507.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BT Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the second quarter worth $186,000. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NEWR shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $55.00 price objective on shares of New Relic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of New Relic in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of New Relic in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.23.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc (New Relic) is a provider of enterprise software. The Company’s cloud-based platform and range of products enable organizations to collect, store and analyze software data in real time. The Company’s New Relic Software Analytics Cloud consists of an integrated suite of products, a data database and an open platform.

