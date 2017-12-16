Neustar (NSR) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.04

News articles about Neustar (NYSE:NSR) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Neustar earned a coverage optimism score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the technology company an impact score of 41.4416804216526 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Neustar (NSR) opened at $33.50 on Friday. Neustar has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $34.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

About Neustar

NeuStar, Inc is a global information services provider. The Company’s cloud-based platforms and differentiated data sets offer informative, real-time analytics, which enable clients to make actionable, data-driven decisions. It provides chief marketing officers a suite of services to plan their media spends, identify and locate desired customers, invest in marketing campaigns, deliver relevant offers and measure the performance of these activities.

